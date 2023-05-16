Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Harbor Logistics Center will be a 163,000-square-foot industrial facility in Santa Ana, California.
Kearny Real Estate, Dune Real Estate Partners Plan Harbor Logistics Center in Santa Ana, California

by Jeff Shaw

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Kearny Real Estate Company and Dune Real Estate Partners have announced plans to develop Harbor Logistics Center, a 163,000-square-foot industrial facility in Santa Ana. 

The new property will replace a recently renovated office campus. Construction is projected to begin in the first quarter of 2024. 

Kearny acquired the eight-acre office campus at 3130 and 3100 S. Harbor Blvd. in 2018. It hit the market a year later after Kearny completed a multi-million-dollar renovation and rebranded it as [email protected]

The office campus will be razed to accommodate the construction of the Harbor Logistics Center.

