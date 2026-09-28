Monday, September 28, 2026
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90-E-3rd-St-Morgan-Hill-CA
Locally based developer Republic Urban Properties has sold the 87-unit Sunsweet Apartments at 90 E. 3rd St. in Morgan Hill, Calif., to Keech Properties.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Keech Properties Buys Sunsweet Apartments in Silicon Valley for $45M

by Amy Works

MORGAN HILL, CALIF. — Redwood City, Calif.-based Keech Properties has acquired Sunsweet Apartments in Morgan Hill, about 10 miles south of San Jose, for $45 million. Built in 2020, Sunsweet Apartments is situated on a 1.9-acre site. A resort-style pool, fitness center, clubhouse, electric vehicle charging stations and multiple outdoor gathering spaces complement the 87 studios, one- and two-bedroom units. The property also has roughly 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. According to The Mercury News, the seller was Republic Urban Properties, a San Jose-based developer represented in the deal by Northmarq’s Anthony Pappageorge and Zach LeBeouf.

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