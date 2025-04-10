Keeley Construction Completes 19,475 SF Hanger Clinic Facility in Schaumburg, Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Keeley Construction has completed a 19,475-square-foot Integrated Care Center (ICC) for Hanger Clinic in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. The new facility is located at 640 E. Golf Road. Hanger Clinic is a provider of orthotic and prosthetic solutions, with more than 900 locations across the country. The new ICC is designed to elevate patient care for individuals with limb loss, limb difference and other physical disabilities.

The clinic features a rock-climbing wall, gym area, golf simulator, running track, kitchen and demo apartment. The amenities provide patients with the opportunity to test various prosthetic technologies in real-life scenarios. The ICC also features multiple medical exam rooms, dedicated office space with a Clinician Collaboration Center, a reception and waiting area and onsite fabrication lab. Sarfatty Associates was the architect, Ware Malcomb served as interior designer and Cushman & Wakefield was the broker’s/owner’s representative.