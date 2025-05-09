Friday, May 9, 2025
The facility at 1201 Wesman Drive in West Dundee will be expanded to include manufacturing capabilities.
Keeley Construction Underway on 132,000 SF Industrial Expansion for Helukabel USA in Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

WEST DUNDEE, ILL. — Keeley Construction is underway on a 132,000-square-foot industrial expansion for Helukabel USA at its facility at 1201 Wesman Drive in West Dundee, a far northwest suburb of Chicago. The project will introduce new warehouse, office and climate-controlled manufacturing space — marking the first time manufacturing will occur at the site. An expanded office will feature a gym, cable testing and assembly areas, new locker rooms, showers and a modern breakroom. The project team includes Skedio Architecture, J&H and Benchmark Developers, serving as the owner’s representative. Helukabel USA is a manufacturer and supplier of cables, wires and cable accessories.

