Keeley Construction Underway on 132,000 SF Industrial Expansion for Helukabel USA in Illinois

WEST DUNDEE, ILL. — Keeley Construction is underway on a 132,000-square-foot industrial expansion for Helukabel USA at its facility at 1201 Wesman Drive in West Dundee, a far northwest suburb of Chicago. The project will introduce new warehouse, office and climate-controlled manufacturing space — marking the first time manufacturing will occur at the site. An expanded office will feature a gym, cable testing and assembly areas, new locker rooms, showers and a modern breakroom. The project team includes Skedio Architecture, J&H and Benchmark Developers, serving as the owner’s representative. Helukabel USA is a manufacturer and supplier of cables, wires and cable accessories.