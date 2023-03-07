Keen-Summit Capital Arranges $102.2M Bankruptcy Sale of Austin Office Portfolio

AUSTIN, TEXAS — New York-based brokerage firm Keen-Summit Capital Partners has arranged the $102.2 million bankruptcy sale of a portfolio of 13 office buildings and one retail strip center in Austin. The sales price represents a cap rate of 5.7 percent. According to the Austin Business Journal, the portfolio was previously owned by locally based investment firm World Class Holdings. The office component totals 544,497 square feet, and the retail property spans 15,302 square feet. The properties are located at the intersections of West Braker Lane, Kramer Lane and Metric Boulevard on the city’s north-central side.