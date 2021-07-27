REBusinessOnline

Keener Investments Acquires 312-Unit Montelago Apartments in Houston’s Bay Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Montelago-Apartments-Houston

Montelago Apartments in Houston totals 312 units. The property was built in 2004.

HOUSTON — Locally based firm Keener Investments has acquired Montelago Apartments, a 312-unit multifamily community located in Houston’s Bay Area neighborhood. Built in 2004, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with built-in desks, breakfast bars, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, coffee bar, a newly remodeled clubhouse and outdoor grilling stations. Keener will implement a value-add program and will also manage the property. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

 

