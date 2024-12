NAPERVILLE, ILL. — KeHE Distributors LLC has renewed and expanded its lease at Naperville Corporate Center in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. The wholesale food distributor’s lease now totals 91,102 square feet after an expansion of 17,000 square feet. Joe Stevens and Steve Degodny of Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) represented building ownership, Real Capital Solutions. KeHE will occupy the entirety of the building at 1245 Diehl Road.