Ware Malcomb is providing architecture, interior design and branding services for the project in Elkton, Fla.
KeHE Distributors Underway on 530,474 SF Industrial Facility in North Florida

by Hayden Spiess

ELKTON, FLA. — KeHE Distributors is underway on the development of a 530,474-square-foot build-to-suit industrial facility in the St. Augustine suburb of Elkton, which will provide office and distribution space for the company. KeHE distributes natural and organic, specialty and fresh food products to more than 31,000 stores throughout North America.

The project comprises a two-story, 30,000-square-foot executive office suite, as well as roughly 500,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution space. The new facility will replace the company’s older buildings, which are situated across the street from the development site.

Completion of the development is scheduled for 2025. Design firm Ware Malcomb is providing architecture, interior design and branding services for the project, and Evans General Contractors is constructing the facility. 

