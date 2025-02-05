Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Keith Corp. Acquires 82,161 SF Outlet Mall in North Carolina’s Outer Banks Region

by John Nelson

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The Keith Corp. has acquired Outlets Nags Head, an 82,161-square-foot outlet mall located in North Carolina’s Outer Banks Region. The Charlotte-based investment and development firm has tapped Ignite Retail Partners to lead marketing and leasing efforts for the property. Singerman Real Estate sold the outlet mall for an undisclosed price.

Tenants at Outlets Nags Head include Aerie, Eddie Bauer, Michael Kors, Talbots and Vera Bradley, as well as a collection of local retailers like Salt Coast Outfitters, Outer Banks Olive Oil and BROS.

