Keith Corp. Breaks Ground on 907,444 SF Industrial Development in Greenville, South Carolina

Slated to be completed in January 2023, the project will be made up of two Class A industrial facilities.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Charlotte-based Keith Corp. has broken ground on Upstate Trade Center, a 907,444-square-foot speculative industrial development in Greenville. Slated to be completed in January 2023, the project will be made up of two Class A industrial facilities.

Building One will span 640,667 square feet with a cross-dock layout and 36-foot clear heights. Building Two will include 266,777 square feet with a rear-loading layout and 32-foot clear heights. Additionally, the two buildings will be constructed with concrete tilt walls and structural steel framing, as well as ESFR sprinklers, energy-efficient LED lighting and TPO membrane roofs. The project’s location is adjacent to U.S. Highway 25 and Donaldson Center Airport, as well as Interstate 85.

Frampton Construction is Upstate Trade Center’s general contractor, Merriman-Schmitt Architects is providing design services and Thomas + Hutton will serve as the project’s civil engineer.