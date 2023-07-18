Keith Corp., IDM Ventures to Develop 185-Acre Industrial Park in High Point, North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Keith Corp. and IDM Ventures have formed a joint venture to develop South Point Commerce Center, a 185-acre industrial park in High Point, a city in North Carolina’s Triad region. The eight buildings will be build-to-suits ranging from 73,500 to 342,000 square feet. All of the buildings will feature rear-load configurations and offer auto and truck parking. Also, the site provides the option to combine two parcels to create a larger, cross-dock building spanning more than 600,000 square feet. South Point Commerce Center will be situated one mile from the I-85 business loop and near I-74, I-73 and I-40. Keith Corp. and IDM have tapped Spencer Yorke, Al Williams and Jay Hill of JLL to market and lease the park.