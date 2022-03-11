REBusinessOnline

Keith Corp., Singerman Complete 1 MSF Industrial Property in Summerville, South Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

Charleston Trade Center

Twin Star Home, a designer and manufacturer of indoor and outdoor living products, will lease the building.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Charlotte-based The Keith Corp. and its Chicago-based partner Singerman Real Estate has completed a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Summerville.

The concrete tilt-wall and steel frame industrial building was built as part of the three-million-square-foot, 230-acre Charleston Trade Center campus. Twin Star Home, a designer and manufacturer of indoor and outdoor living products, will lease the building. Twin Star Home’s new cross-docked facility features 40-foot clear heights, 120 dock doors, two drive-in doors and 4,000 square feet of upfit office space. Construction began in January 2021 and was completed in less than 12 months.

McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture designed the project, Frampton Construction was the general contractor and Alliance Consulting Engineers was the civil engineer. Lee Allen and Kevin Coats of JLL handled the marketing and leasing for the development team.

