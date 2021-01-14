Keith Corp., Singerman Real Estate Sell Industrial Facility in Metro Charleston for $55M

IFA Group, a German-based auto parts supplier, occupies 448,765 square feet of industrial space within Charleston Trade Center in Summerville, S.C.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — The Keith Corp. and Singerman Real Estate have sold a 448,765-square-foot industrial facility in Summerville for $55 million. The manufacturing and distribution facility is located at 479 Trade Center Parkway within Charleston Trade Center, an industrial park situated along Interstate 26 about 27 miles northwest of the Port of Charleston. The rear-load building features 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, LED lighting with motion sensors, surface parking and office space. The Keith Corp. is a Charlotte-based real estate developer, and Singerman is a privately based real estate investment firm based in Chicago.

Automotive parts supplier IFA Rotorion — North America, a subsidiary of Germany-based IFA Group, fully leases the facility. The asset was originally delivered in 2018 and in July 2020, The Keith Corp. and Singerman Real Estate expanded the facility by 211,000 square feet. Pete Pittroff and Patrick Nally of JLL represented the sellers in the transaction. Solid Rock Group represented the buyer, an undisclosed family office.