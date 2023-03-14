Keller Williams Brokers $11.5M Sale of Glendon Apartments in West Los Angeles

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

he Glendon features 27 apartment units in the Palms submarket of West Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Keller Williams Commercial has negotiated the sale of The Glendon, a 27-unit apartment building in the Palms submarket of West Los Angeles. Glendon LP acquired the asset for $11.5 million.

Built in 1986, the community is located at 3724 Glendon Ave. Matthew Kanner of Keller Williams Commercial and president of the Kanner Group, represented both the buyer and the seller, JEB Properties, in this transaction.

The closing cap rate was 3.84 percent, with price per unit of $427,778.