Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Keller Williams Brokers $8.6M Sale of Glassell Apartments in Los Angeles

by Jeff Shaw

LOS ANGELES — Keller Williams has negotiated the sale of Glassell Apartments, a 35-unit multifamily asset in Los Angeles. A 1031 exchange investor bought the property for $8.6 million. 

The community is located at 3367 Andrita St. in Glassell Park, near Glendale and Eagle Rock. Built in 1989, the property is subject to rent control and was more than 60 percent vacant at the time of sale. 

The seller was a family trust that owned the asset for more than 20 years. Andres Diaz of Keller Williams’ office in downtown Los Angeles represented the seller and procured the buyer.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sale of 741-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

JMF Properties Opens 125-Unit Apartment Complex in Morris...

Waterton Acquires 54-Room Hotel in Stowe, Vermont, Plans...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6M Sale of Manhattan...

Venture One Teams Up With DRA Advisors to...

Greenstone Partners Arranges $9.4M Sale of Industrial Portfolio...

Peak Realty Begins Pre-Leasing for Mavrek Development’s New...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.5M Sale of Medical...

Ascent Companies, Vanderbuild Receive $44.9M in Construction Financing...