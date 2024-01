HOUSTON — Keller Williams Metropolitan has signed a 20,656-square-foot office lease on the eighth floor at 4265 San Felipe Street, a 223,545-square-foot building in Houston’s River Oaks neighborhood. Ty Martin of McCann Commercial represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brad Fricks and Matt Asvestas of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Woodbranch Management Inc. The building is now 90 percent leased.