Keller Williams Renews 5,396 SF Office Lease in Princeton, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

PRINCETON, N.J. — Keller Williams Princeton has renewed its 5,396-square-foot office lease at 100 Canal Pointe Boulevard, a 65,592-square-foot office building in Princeton. The Class A property was constructed in 1987. Kevin Coleman of Wolf Commercial Real Estate represented Keller Williams in the lease negotiations. Canal Pointe LLC is the landlord. Broker representation for the landlord was undisclosed.

