Keller Williams Signs 20,000 SF Office Sublease at 99 Park Avenue in Manhattan
NEW YORK CITY — Realtor Keller Williams has subleased 20,000 square feet of office space at 99 Park Avenue in Manhattan from Gould Paper Corp. Helmsley Spear owns the Class A building, which is located between 39th and 40th streets in the Midtown area. Kent Swig, Andrew Simon and Brett Zelner negotiated the sublease for Helmsley Spear on an internal basis. Edward Kalisvaart represented Keller Williams, also on an internal basis. The sublease term runs through December 2023.
