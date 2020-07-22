Keller Williams Signs 20,000 SF Office Sublease at 99 Park Avenue in Manhattan

Keller Williams' new space at 99 Park Avenue offers 25 windowed offices, three conference rooms, three large bullpen areas, two wet pantries with eat-in kitchens, storage and filing space and a reception area.

NEW YORK CITY — Realtor Keller Williams has subleased 20,000 square feet of office space at 99 Park Avenue in Manhattan from Gould Paper Corp. Helmsley Spear owns the Class A building, which is located between 39th and 40th streets in the Midtown area. Kent Swig, Andrew Simon and Brett Zelner negotiated the sublease for Helmsley Spear on an internal basis. Edward Kalisvaart represented Keller Williams, also on an internal basis. The sublease term runs through December 2023.