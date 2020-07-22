REBusinessOnline

Keller Williams Signs 20,000 SF Office Sublease at 99 Park Avenue in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

99-Park-Avenue-Manhattan

Keller Williams' new space at 99 Park Avenue offers 25 windowed offices, three conference rooms, three large bullpen areas, two wet pantries with eat-in kitchens, storage and filing space and a reception area.

NEW YORK CITY — Realtor Keller Williams has subleased 20,000 square feet of office space at 99 Park Avenue in Manhattan from Gould Paper Corp. Helmsley Spear owns the Class A building, which is located between 39th and 40th streets in the Midtown area. Kent Swig, Andrew Simon and Brett Zelner negotiated the sublease for Helmsley Spear on an internal basis. Edward Kalisvaart represented Keller Williams, also on an internal basis. The sublease term runs through December 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  