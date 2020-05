Keller Williams Signs 24,971 SF Lease for New Office Headquarters in Dallas

Keller Williams Realty-North Dallas is moving into this office building at 18333 Preston Road in Dallas, which is adjacent to its old office. The new space includes a training center and a client conference area.

DALLAS — Keller Williams Realty — North Dallas has signed a 24,971-square-foot office lease at 18333 Preston Road for its new headquarters in the metroplex. Renee Efimoff of SCM Real Estate Services represented Keller Williams in the lease negotiations. Trevor Franke and Andrew Scudder of JLL represented the landlord, Preston North Partners LLC. The move-in is scheduled for late July.