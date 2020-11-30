REBusinessOnline

Keller Williams Signs 30,000 SF Lease for New San Antonio Office

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Keller Williams Realty has signed a 30,000-square-foot, full-building lease at The Park at Vance Jackson for its new San Antonio office. The property consists of two 30,000-square-foot buildings that were completed in February 2020. Russell Noll of Transwestern and Deborah Bauer of Drake Commercial represented the landlord, The Park at Vance Jackson LLC, in the lease negotiations. Cynthia Lee of KW Commercial City View represented the tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
2
Webinar: Marketing Strategies for Senior Living Operators — Survey Results Reveal How Customer Journey Has Changed
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  