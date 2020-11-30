Keller Williams Signs 30,000 SF Lease for New San Antonio Office

SAN ANTONIO — Keller Williams Realty has signed a 30,000-square-foot, full-building lease at The Park at Vance Jackson for its new San Antonio office. The property consists of two 30,000-square-foot buildings that were completed in February 2020. Russell Noll of Transwestern and Deborah Bauer of Drake Commercial represented the landlord, The Park at Vance Jackson LLC, in the lease negotiations. Cynthia Lee of KW Commercial City View represented the tenant.