Kelsey-Seybold to Open 7,500 SF Healthcare Clinic in Houston Shopping Center

HOUSTON — Healthcare provider Kelsey-Seybold will open a 7,500-square-foot clinic at Shops at Stone Park, a 149,029-square-foot shopping center located at 5820 E. Sam Houston Parkway in Houston’s North Channel submarket. The tenant will occupy a junior anchor space formerly leased to Dressbarn. A tentative opening date was not released. Ashley Strickland, Nick Ramsey and Kevin Sims internally negotiated the lease on behalf of the owner, Houston-based NewQuest Properties.