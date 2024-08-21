Wednesday, August 21, 2024
KemperSports, City of Henderson to Build 180,000 SF Fieldhouse Facility in Nevada

by Amy Works

HENDERSON, NEV. — KemperSports has partnered with the City of Henderson to build and operate West Henderson Fieldhouse, a state-of-the-art athletic and entertainment facility in Henderson, a suburb southeast of Las Vegas.

Slated to open in 2026, the public-private development will include capital investment, development oversight and the long-term management of the complex by KemperSports.

The 180,000-square-foot facility will feature:

  • Multi-sport capabilities — basketball courts convertible to volleyball and pickleball courts.
  • Indoor turf fields — multi-purpose indoor turf fields for indoor soccer, box lacrosse, flag football and baseball.
  • Community spaces — a fitness center, multipurpose meeting rooms and community event space.
  • Family entertainment — a family entertainment center with bowling, laser tag, arcade games and miniature golf.
  • Dining options — a full-service restaurant and bar, leveraging KemperSports’ extensive food and beverage expertise.

West Henderson Fieldhouse is expected to generate $1.5 million in annual tax revenue, $39.1 million in total economic impact annually and $10.7 million in wages and salaries, according to KemperSports.

