Kempner Properties Buys Connecticut, Rhode Island Shopping Center Portfolio for $30.8M

by Taylor Williams

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Kempner Properties, an investment firm based in the New York City area, has purchased a portfolio of six shopping centers totaling 126,299 square feet in Connecticut and Rhode Island for $30.8 million. The Connecticut centers are located in Avon, Milford, Norwalk, Wallingford and Orange, while the Rhode Island center is located in Warwick. Town Fair Tire anchors the centers and accounts for 40 percent of the portfolio’s gross leasable space. Jeffrey Winokur of JH Winokur Inc. represented the seller, the estate of Town Fair Tire founder Neil Mellen, in the transaction. The portfolio was 92 percent leased at the time of sale.

