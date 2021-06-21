Kenai Capital, CWCapital Acquire Four-Property Flex Portfolio in Westminster, Colorado

WESTMINSTER, COLO. — Kenai Capital Advisors has partnered with CWCapital Investment Management to purchase a portfolio of properties — three office/flex buildings and one development parcel on Church Ranch Boulevard in Westminster. Etkin Johnson sold the assets for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

Totaling 151,746 square feet, the portfolio includes 7237, 7401 and 7403 Church Ranch Blvd. and an adjacent, 6.19-acre, vacant development site, which has received preliminary approval for an 80,000-square-foot flex industrial building.

The existing flex buildings are situated on a 12.6-acre campus and are currently 82 percent leased to eight tenants, with 27,96 square feet of space available for lease. Tenants include Motorola, Cummins, Concentra Health Services and UCHealth.

Built in 2000, the buildings feature 16- to 18-foot clear heights, 4.24:1,000 parking ratio, individual suite entrances, roll-up doors, 800-amp power, LED lighting, expansive window lines, manicured landscaping with multiple fountains and mountain views.