REBusinessOnline

Kenai Capital, CWCapital Acquire Four-Property Flex Portfolio in Westminster, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Office, Western

WESTMINSTER, COLO. — Kenai Capital Advisors has partnered with CWCapital Investment Management to purchase a portfolio of properties — three office/flex buildings and one development parcel on Church Ranch Boulevard in Westminster. Etkin Johnson sold the assets for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

Totaling 151,746 square feet, the portfolio includes 7237, 7401 and 7403 Church Ranch Blvd. and an adjacent, 6.19-acre, vacant development site, which has received preliminary approval for an 80,000-square-foot flex industrial building.

The existing flex buildings are situated on a 12.6-acre campus and are currently 82 percent leased to eight tenants, with 27,96 square feet of space available for lease. Tenants include Motorola, Cummins, Concentra Health Services and UCHealth.

Built in 2000, the buildings feature 16- to 18-foot clear heights, 4.24:1,000 parking ratio, individual suite entrances, roll-up doors, 800-amp power, LED lighting, expansive window lines, manicured landscaping with multiple fountains and mountain views.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews