REBusinessOnline

Kendal Completes 60-Unit Seniors Housing Expansion Project in West Chester, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Seniors Housing

WEST CHESTER, PA. — Pennsylvania-based Kendal Corp. has completed construction of Preston, an expansion of its Barclay Friends seniors housing community in West Chester, approximately 25 miles west of Philadelphia. Preston features 60 new apartments, including 20 for memory care services, across 61,000 square feet. The building was named after Dr. Ann Preston, a 19th century Quaker activist who was one of the first women in America to become a medical doctor.

