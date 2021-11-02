Kendal Corp. Breaks Ground on 221-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Healdsburg, California

Enso Village in Healdsburg, Calif., will feature 221 units for seniors.

HEALDSBURG, CALIF. — San Francisco Zen Center and The Kendal Corp. have broken ground on Enso Village, a 221-unit seniors housing community in the Bay Area city of Healdsburg.

The development will sit on approximately 16 acres of land in what is called the North Village. The community will feature a vegetarian restaurant, demonstration kitchen, indoor pool and gym, meditation hall and onsite farm for growing fresh produce for the restaurant.

Weitz is building the project, which is scheduled for completion in 2023.