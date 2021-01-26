REBusinessOnline

Kennedy Funding Provides $1.8M Refinancing for Land Site in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Michigan, Midwest

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH. — Kennedy Funding has provided a $1.8 million loan for the refinancing of 31.3 acres of land in Bloomfield Hills. Proceeds from the loan will be used to pay off the existing first mortgage. Remaining proceeds will be used as working capital. The property is zoned as a research park district and is currently listed for sale for $4.9 million. Bloomfield Technology Park LLC was the borrower. New Jersey-based Kennedy Funding is a direct private lender specializing in bridge loans for commercial property and land acquisition, developments, workouts, bankruptcies and foreclosures.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  