Kennedy Funding Provides $1.8M Refinancing for Land Site in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Michigan, Midwest

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH. — Kennedy Funding has provided a $1.8 million loan for the refinancing of 31.3 acres of land in Bloomfield Hills. Proceeds from the loan will be used to pay off the existing first mortgage. Remaining proceeds will be used as working capital. The property is zoned as a research park district and is currently listed for sale for $4.9 million. Bloomfield Technology Park LLC was the borrower. New Jersey-based Kennedy Funding is a direct private lender specializing in bridge loans for commercial property and land acquisition, developments, workouts, bankruptcies and foreclosures.