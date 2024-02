KANSAS CITY, MO. — Kennedy Funding has provided a $2.7 million land loan for a 420-unit multifamily development in Kansas City. The borrower, LOF GP LLC, acquired the 31.5-acre property, called Kimpton Falls, in April 2023 for $4.5 million and secured the loan from Kennedy Funding for working capital and cash-out. Steven Wilson of Barefoot Mortgage arranged the loan.