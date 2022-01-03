REBusinessOnline

Kennedy Wilson Acquires 528-Unit Apartment Community Near Las Vegas for $155M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

HENDERSON, NEV. — Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) has purchased 3001 Park, a multifamily property located in Henderson, for $155 million, excluding closing costs. The company invested $56 million of total equity in the acquisition of the property and secured a $102 million loan.

At the time of sale, the 528-unit community was 95 percent occupied. This acquisition brings Kennedy Wilson’s Las Vegas multifamily presence to more than 2,300 market-rate units.

The name of the seller was not released.

