Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Tides-on-Commerce-North-Las-Vegas-NV
Located in North Las Vegas, Nev., Tides on Commerce features 336 apartment units.
Kennedy Wilson Acquires 700 Multifamily Units in Two Western Communities for $166M

by Amy Works

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV., AND TEMPE, ARIZ. — In two separate transactions, a real estate fund managed by Kennedy Wilson has purchased Tides on Commerce in North Las Vegas and Finisterra in Tempe for a total of $166 million, excluding closing costs. The fund invested a total of $61 million of equity in these transactions. The names of the sellers were not released.

Tides on Commerce offers 336 apartments and Finisterra features 356 units. The low-density, garden-style properties offer a diverse mix of unit sizes and a variety of amenities.

Kennedy Wilson has approximately 14 percent interest in a commingled fund that acquired the two properties and serves as asset manager. The two acquisitions contribute to Kennedy Wilson’s growing multifamily portfolio with ownership interest in nearly 40,000 units.

