Kennedy Wilson Acquires Sombra del Oso Apartments in Albuquerque for $65M

Sombra del Oso in Albuquerque, N.M., features 344 apartments.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kennedy Wilson has acquired Sombra del Oso, a wholly owned apartment property located on 16 acres on Albuquerque’s Westside, for $65 million, excluding closing costs, in an off-market transaction.

Situated on 16 acres, the two-story, garden-style community features 344 apartments.

The buyer invested $28 million of equity using proceeds generated from recent asset sales and secured a 10-year, fixed-rate loan of $39 million. The name of the seller was not released.