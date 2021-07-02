Kennedy Wilson Acquires Sombra del Oso Apartments in Albuquerque for $65M
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kennedy Wilson has acquired Sombra del Oso, a wholly owned apartment property located on 16 acres on Albuquerque’s Westside, for $65 million, excluding closing costs, in an off-market transaction.
Situated on 16 acres, the two-story, garden-style community features 344 apartments.
The buyer invested $28 million of equity using proceeds generated from recent asset sales and secured a 10-year, fixed-rate loan of $39 million. The name of the seller was not released.
