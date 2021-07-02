REBusinessOnline

Kennedy Wilson Acquires Sombra del Oso Apartments in Albuquerque for $65M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Mexico, Western

Sombra-del-Oso-Albuquerque-NM

Sombra del Oso in Albuquerque, N.M., features 344 apartments.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kennedy Wilson has acquired Sombra del Oso, a wholly owned apartment property located on 16 acres on Albuquerque’s Westside, for $65 million, excluding closing costs, in an off-market transaction.

Situated on 16 acres, the two-story, garden-style community features 344 apartments.

The buyer invested $28 million of equity using proceeds generated from recent asset sales and secured a 10-year, fixed-rate loan of $39 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews