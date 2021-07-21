Kennedy Wilson Acquires Three Office/R&D Buildings in Campbell, California for $147.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Office, Western

CAMPBELL, CALIF. — Kennedy Wilson Fund VI, a commingled fund managed by Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW), has purchased 267,000 square feet of office and R&D space within Vasona Technology Park in Campbell. An undisclosed seller sold the assets for $147.2 million.

The transaction includes 220 E. Hacienda Ave., occupied by Kaiser Permanente for medical offices; 240 East Hacienda Ave., occupied by ChargePoint Inc. as its corporate headquarters; and 1359 Dell Ave., occupied by Imperative Care as its corporate headquarters.

Stephen Etheredge, Max Shapiro, Keith Pollock, Marc Young and Max Rawn of Allen Matkins represented Kennedy Wilson Fund VI in the acquisition.