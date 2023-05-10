Kennedy Wilson Brokers $19.6M Sale of Office Building in Clearwater, Florida

CLEARWATER, FLA. — Kennedy Wilson Brokerage, a division of Kennedy-Wilson Properties Ltd., has brokered the $19.6 million sale of an eight-story office building in Clearwater. Gary Goodgame, Jeremy Dee and Max Browne of Kennedy Wilson Brokerage represented the seller, Mercury Casualty Co. (i.e. Mercury Insurance), in the transaction. Convergent Capital Partners, a Tampa-based investment group, is the buyer and is planning to make renovations to the property.

Located at 1901 Ulmerton Road, the 157,000-square-foot building is located on a 7.3-acre site in Clearwater’s Feather Sound area and features a gym, café and five-story parking garage. The building was delivered in 1999 and currently has approximately 100,000 square feet available for lease. K.C. Tenukas, Kristin Kenney and Nick Baldwin of CBRE will be marketing the building for lease on behalf of Convergent Capital.