Located in Auburn, Wash., Auburn Park 44 offers 204,458 square feet of multi-tenant industrial and distribution space.
Kennedy Wilson Buys 204,458 SF Auburn Park 44 Distribution Facility in Metro Seattle

by Amy Works

AUBURN, WASH. — Kennedy Wilson has acquired Auburn Park 44, a multi-tenant industrial and distribution building on more than 9 acres in Auburn, a suburb 30 miles south of Seattle. A global investor advisor sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Located at 814 44th St., the 204,458-square-foot Auburn Park 44 features 24-foot to 30-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, heavy power, ample dock-high and grade-level loading and abundant auto parking.

Jeff Chiate, Matthew Leupold, Bryce Aberg, Rick Ellison and Aubrie Monahan of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Group – West represented the seller in the deal. Cushman & Wakefield’s Patrick Mullin and CBRE’s Andrew Hitchcock provided local leasing advisory in the transaction.

Keith Padien and Max Schafer of Cushman & Wakefield Equity, Debt & Structured Finance arranged acquisition financing for Kennedy Wilson.

