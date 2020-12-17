Kennedy Wilson Buys 247,000 SF Office Campus in Salt Lake City for $55M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Utah, Western

Situated in Greater Salt Lake City, the office campus features three two-story buildings offering a total of 247,000 square feet. (Photo credit: Kennedy Wilson)

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — Kennedy Wilson Fund VI, a commingled fund managed by Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW), has acquired three two-story office buildings and two development sites totaling 247,000 square feet in Salt Lake City. An undisclosed seller sold the assets for $55 million.

Situated on 24.2 acres within Parkway Center, the campus is fully occupied by five tenants, including Amazon and Verizon, with both occupying single-tenant buildings.

The acquisition expands Kennedy Wilson’s presence in the Mountain States. Currently, the Fund VI portfolio includes 15 multifamily and commercial assets in markets including San Jose, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Denver and Seattle. The portfolio has an aggregate purchase price of $1.2 billion.