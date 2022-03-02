Kennedy Wilson Buys Three Multifamily Properties in Idaho, Washington, New Mexico for $264M

Located in Shoreline, Wash., Paceline features 221 apartments. (Photo courtesy of Kennedy Wilson)

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, SHORELINE, WASH., AND ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kennedy Wilson has acquired more than 905 apartment units across three separate transactions in Idaho, Washington and New Mexico. The transactions totaled $264 million, excluding closing costs. The names of the sellers were not released.

The communities are the 180-unit Central Park Commons in Meridian, the 221-unit Paceline in Shoreline and the 504-unit AYA ABQ in Albuquerque.

Kennedy Wilson has approximately 50 percent ownership in these acquisitions, which were completed within the company’s co-investment portfolio. Kennedy Wilson and its partners invested $149 million of total equity, and the properties are expected to add approximately $11 million of initial annual net operating income, including $6 million to Kennedy Wilson.

Kennedy Wilson expects to implement value-add asset management plans at the three properties, which will include renovating unit interiors, refreshing common areas and enhancing amenities.