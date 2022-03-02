REBusinessOnline

Kennedy Wilson Buys Three Multifamily Properties in Idaho, Washington, New Mexico for $264M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Idaho, Multifamily, New Mexico, Washington, Western

Paceline-Shoreline-WA

Located in Shoreline, Wash., Paceline features 221 apartments. (Photo courtesy of Kennedy Wilson)

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, SHORELINE, WASH., AND ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kennedy Wilson has acquired more than 905 apartment units across three separate transactions in Idaho, Washington and New Mexico. The transactions totaled $264 million, excluding closing costs. The names of the sellers were not released.

The communities are the 180-unit Central Park Commons in Meridian, the 221-unit Paceline in Shoreline and the 504-unit AYA ABQ in Albuquerque.

Kennedy Wilson has approximately 50 percent ownership in these acquisitions, which were completed within the company’s co-investment portfolio. Kennedy Wilson and its partners invested $149 million of total equity, and the properties are expected to add approximately $11 million of initial annual net operating income, including $6 million to Kennedy Wilson.

Kennedy Wilson expects to implement value-add asset management plans at the three properties, which will include renovating unit interiors, refreshing common areas and enhancing amenities.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  