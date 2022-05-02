Kennedy Wilson Buys Three Multifamily Properties in the Southwest for $418M

Located in Las Vegas, Palms at Peccole Ranch features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, a business center, fitness center and two swimming pools and spas.

LAS VEGAS; SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.; AND ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kennedy Wilson has acquired three multifamily communities totaling 1,110 units in three separate off-market transactions for $418 million, excluding closing costs. The properties are Palms at Peccole Ranch in Las Vegas, La Privada in Scottsdale and San Miguel del Bosque in Albuquerque.

The company invested $255 million of total equity in the three communities, which are expected to generate approximately $15 million of initial annual net operating income to Kennedy Wilson. Beginning immediately, Kennedy Wilson will implement a $19 million value-add asset management plan, including renovating more than 65 percent of existing units, refreshing common areas and enhancing amenities to further grow net operating income.