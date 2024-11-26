Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Denizen-Portland-OR
Located in Portland, Ore., Denizen offers 212 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyOregonWashingtonWestern

Kennedy Wilson Expands Pacific Northwest Presence with $110M Multifamily Purchase

by Amy Works

SEATTLE AND PORTLAND, ORE. — A real estate fund managed by Kennedy Wilson has acquired two multifamily properties in Seattle and Portland for a total of $110 million. Kennedy Wilson has an 11 percent ownership interest in the real estate fund, which purchased the two properties with a total equity investment of $40 million, including closing costs and financed the acquisitions with long-term fixed-rate debt totaling $70 million.

Built in 2018, the 226-unit Axle in Seattle offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans, eight townhomes and a full collection of amenities, including a resident lounge, sky lounge and outdoor deck, coworking spaces, a fitness center, pet run and game room. Built in 2020 in Portland, Denizen features 212 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and ground-floor retail space.

You may also like

BGO Acquires 1 MSF Industrial Building in Buckeye,...

Trailbreak Partners, Quannah Partners Buy Kabin Apartments at...

CIP Real Estate Sells 138,697 SF Inland Empire’s...

PMB, Springs Living Complete Development of 250-Unit Senior...

Standard, TCC Sell 217,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

McShane to Build 72-Unit Senior Living Community in...

SPHERE Investments Acquires 66,143 SF PAM Health Rehabilitation...

HALL Structured Finance Provides $58.9M Construction Loan for...

Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $33M Affordable Housing...