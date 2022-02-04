Kennedy Wilson, Goldman Sachs Asset Management Buy Coppins Well Apartments in Seattle for $106.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

The 17-story Coppins Well in Seattle features 236 apartments, a movie lounge, fitness center and ground-floor retail and restaurant space.

SEATTLE — Kennedy Wilson and the real estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management have purchased Coppins Well, a high-rise multifamily property in Seattle, for $106.5 million, excluding closing costs.

Kennedy Wilson has a 30 percent ownership interest in the property, which the partnership acquired with a total equity investment of $44 million and a $66 million loan. The ownership team plans to roll out a value-add asset management plan, which includes investing $4 million to renovate unit interiors, refresh common areas and enhance amenities.

Completed in 2012, the 17-story building features 236 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, a movie lounge, fitness center and dog runs. Ground-floor retail tenants include a coffee house, restaurant and bank.