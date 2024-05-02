Kennedy Wilson, Haseko Purchase Two Multifamily Properties in Vancouver, Washington for $90M

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Kennedy Wilson has partnered with Haseko Corp. to purchase The Farmstead and Villas at 28th Street for $90 million.

Both apartment communities are located in Vancouver, just across the Columbia River from Portland, Oregon. The name of the seller was not released.

Totaling 350 units, the recently completed properties feature diverse floor plans across three unit types, as well as a variety of amenities, including secure gated access, fitness centers, dog parks, a pickle ball court, pet wash stations, natural green space and walking trail.

The assets are located within five minutes of each other and within 10 minutes of Portland.