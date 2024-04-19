Friday, April 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
9150-9198-Olympic-Blvd-Beverly-Hills-CA
Beverly Palm Plaza in Beverly Hills features 11,484 square feet of retail space. (Photo credit: Kennedy Wilson Brokerage)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Kennedy Wilson Negotiates $12.5M Sale of Beverly Palm Plaza in Beverly Hills, California

by Amy Works

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. — Kennedy Wilson Brokerage has arranged the sale of Beverly Palm Plaza, a retail center at 9150-9198 Olympic Blvd. in Beverly Hills. DSC America Inc. sold the property to a local investor for $12.5 million.

Supercuts, Domino’s Pizza, Sushi Sasabune, Bodhi Thai, Crazy Fish, Traveling Tikes and Zeglio Custom Clothier are tenants at the fully occupied, 11,484-square-foot property.

Ed Sachse, Kyle Fishburn and Jack Nathan of Kennedy Wilson Brokerage represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

CBRE Brokers $19 Million Sale of Two Hotels...

Olshan Properties Welcomes Three New Tenants to Northway...

Graycor Construction Completes 125,000 SF Bass Pro Shop...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 54,095 SF...

Venture One Acquires 38,409 SF Industrial Building in...

Cooper Group Arranges $2M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Property...

Ray, VeLa Development Partners Break Ground on 401-Unit...

NYLREI, Bridgeton Buy 78,000 SF Office Building in...

Calmwater Capital Provides $12.3M Acquisition Loan for Western...