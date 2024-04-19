Kennedy Wilson Negotiates $12.5M Sale of Beverly Palm Plaza in Beverly Hills, California

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. — Kennedy Wilson Brokerage has arranged the sale of Beverly Palm Plaza, a retail center at 9150-9198 Olympic Blvd. in Beverly Hills. DSC America Inc. sold the property to a local investor for $12.5 million.

Supercuts, Domino’s Pizza, Sushi Sasabune, Bodhi Thai, Crazy Fish, Traveling Tikes and Zeglio Custom Clothier are tenants at the fully occupied, 11,484-square-foot property.

Ed Sachse, Kyle Fishburn and Jack Nathan of Kennedy Wilson Brokerage represented the seller in the transaction.