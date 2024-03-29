Kennedy Wilson Provides $95M Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Santa Clarita, California

SANTA CLARITA, CALIF. — Kennedy Wilson’s debt platform has provided a $95 million senior construction loan to a joint venture between Greystar Real Estate Partners and The Resmark Cos. The funds will be used for the development of a multifamily and build-to-rent project in Santa Clarita, approximately 33 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Situated within Sand Canyon Plaza, the community will feature 259 rentable multifamily units and 64 build-to-rent townhomes. The multifamily residents will have access to a fitness center, club room, courtyard, game lounge, coworking space and a fourth-floor sky deck with unobstructed mountain views. The build-to-rent townhomes will offer expansive green space areas, multiple open turf play areas and a tot lot that will cater to young families renting in the community. The project will also feature a resort-style pool and spa that will be shared by both multifamily and build-to-rent townhome residents.

Upon completion, the 87-acre Sand Canyon Plaza will feature parks, open spaces, a walking trail system and a 45,000-square-foot retail center anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market, which is slated to break ground this year.