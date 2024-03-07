Thursday, March 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Community Three and Whitaker Investment Corp. plan to convert three existing office buildings in Alexandria, Va., into a waterfront mixed-use community called TideLock.
DevelopmentLoansMixed-UseMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

Kennedy Wilson Provides $96M Construction Loan for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Alexandria, Virginia

by John Nelson

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Kennedy Wilson has provided a $96 million senior construction loan for the development of TideLock, a mixed-use project in Alexandria. Marshall Scallan, Michael Zelin, Bindi Shah and Nick Rangel of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of the borrowers, Community Three and Whitaker Investment Corp.

Plans include the redevelopment of three existing office buildings to feature 169 multifamily residential units, 65 condominiums and 7,000 square feet of commercial space. The property is situated with direct access to the Mount Vernon Trail and features views of the Potomac River.  Construction is scheduled to begin immediately, with completion expected in 2026.

You may also like

Donohoe Development, Aimco Complete Final Phase of $300M...

Samet, Lee-Moore Deliver 340,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

Legacy Partners Completes 361-Unit Ovation at Galatyn Park...

PCCP, Alliance Residential Buy Prado Apartment Community in...

Helio Group Receives $40M Acquisition Loan for Cobalt...

Peak Development, Hungry Investments Acquire 5.5-Acre Retail Development...

TMG Brokers $16.5M Purchase of Vantage Point Apartments...

Lynd Nears Completion of 178-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in...

JLL Arranges Recapitalization of 36-Story Boston Apartment Tower