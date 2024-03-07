Kennedy Wilson Provides $96M Construction Loan for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Alexandria, Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Kennedy Wilson has provided a $96 million senior construction loan for the development of TideLock, a mixed-use project in Alexandria. Marshall Scallan, Michael Zelin, Bindi Shah and Nick Rangel of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of the borrowers, Community Three and Whitaker Investment Corp.

Plans include the redevelopment of three existing office buildings to feature 169 multifamily residential units, 65 condominiums and 7,000 square feet of commercial space. The property is situated with direct access to the Mount Vernon Trail and features views of the Potomac River. Construction is scheduled to begin immediately, with completion expected in 2026.