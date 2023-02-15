REBusinessOnline

Kennedy Wilson Sells Victory Plaza Retail Center in North Hollywood for $57.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Victory-Plaza-Los-Angeles-CA

Located in Los Angeles’ North Hollywood neighborhood, Victory Plaza features 136,580 square feet of retail space.

LOS ANGELES — Kennedy Wilson has completed the disposition of Victory Plaza, a grocery-anchored shopping center in Los Angeles’ North Hollywood neighborhood. San Diego-based Gerrity acquired the asset for $57.7 million.

Pete Bethea, Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.

Located at 13007-13047 Victory Blvd., Victory Plaza features 136,580 square feet of retail space on 12.2 acres. At the time of sale, the property was 97 percent occupied. Current tenants include Vallarta Supermarkets, CVS/pharmacy, LA Fitness, Petco, US Renal Care, Citibank, Blaze Pizza and Chipotle Mexican Grill.





Featured Properties  