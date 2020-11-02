Ken’s Foods to Invest $103M for Industrial Expansion Near Atlanta

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Ken’s Foods, a producer of salad dressings, sauces and marinades, will invest $103 million to expand its distribution and manufacturing facility in McDonough. Ken’s Foods will occupy a 343,625-square-foot space within Midland Industrial Park, which is situated at 220 Midland Court, 25 miles southeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The new space will house 70 employees, bringing the company’s total at the site to 570 workers. WXGA reports that Ken’s Foods plans to complete the project in early 2022. The landlord was not disclosed.