GREENWICH, CONN. — Financial services firm Kensico Capital has signed an 11,016-square-foot office lease at 55 Railroad Ave., a 139,000-square-foot building in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Greenwich. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1975 and renovated in 2006. Jay Hruska of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, an affiliate of Houston-based Hines, in the lease negotiations. Ed Tonnessen of JLL represented the tenant.