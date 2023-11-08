Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Kensington Vanguard Signs 13,394 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Kensington Vanguard National Land Services has signed a 13,394-square-foot office headquarters lease at 41 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The title insurance agency and Truist Bank subsidiary plans to relocate from 39 West 37th Street to the entire 21st floor of the building in the second quarter of next year. Howard Hirsch and Brett Harvey of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Steinman represented the landlord, Rudin, on an internal basis.

