Kent Cos. Signs 39,894 SF Industrial Lease in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Kent Cos. has signed a 39,894-square-foot industrial lease in northeast Austin. The Michigan-based provider of specialty concrete services will relocate and expand its regional operation to Tuscany X Crossing Business Park, a 329,627-square-foot industrial development located two miles north of I-35. Luke Clardy of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Blake Patterson of Aquila Commercial represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties.