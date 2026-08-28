Friday, August 28, 2026
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IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Kent Cos. Signs 39,894 SF Industrial Lease in Northeast Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Kent Cos. has signed a 39,894-square-foot industrial lease in northeast Austin. The Michigan-based provider of specialty concrete services will relocate and expand its regional operation to Tuscany X Crossing Business Park, a 329,627-square-foot industrial development located two miles north of I-35. Luke Clardy of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Blake Patterson of Aquila Commercial represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties.

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