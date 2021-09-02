Kentaurus Capital Acquires 80-Unit Multifamily Property in Suburban Twin Cities

The four-building Evergreen Park Manor was built in 1980.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MINN. — Kentaurus Capital has acquired Evergreen Park Manor, an 80-unit multifamily property in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center. The purchase price was undisclosed. Completed in 1980, the property consists of four buildings. Recent upgrades include new flooring, trim, appliances, backsplashes and fixtures. Drew Rafshol and Ted Abramson of CBRE Minneapolis Multifamily represented the seller, ASK Properties.