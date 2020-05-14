Kentucky to Begin Reopening Retail in Phases Starting on May 20

Posted on by in Kentucky, Southeast

FRANKFORT, KY. — In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has outlined plans for allowing clothing retailers, manufacturing, construction, houses of worship and funeral services to begin reopening Wednesday, May 20. Government offices and agencies will be allowed to reopen starting Monday, May 18.

On May 11, Beshear said there were several parameters that needed to be met in order for the reopenings to occur, including 14 days of decreasing cases, increased testing capacity, availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and preparedness for a possible future spike.

Beginning May 22, restaurants will be able to operate indoor dining at 33 percent capacity and resume outdoor dining. Cosmetology businesses, hair salons and barbershops, massage therapy, nail salons, tanning salons and tattoo parlors will be able to open starting May 25. On June 1, bowling alleys, fitness centers and movie theaters will be permitted to reopen.

Beshear urges Kentuckians to be “Healthy at Home” and follow local and federal protocols for limiting the spread of COVID-19.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Beshear’s office reported there were 326 deaths and 7,080 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.